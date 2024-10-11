Oakland Ballers offer fans chance to join team's board of directors

The Oakland Ballers are doing something they say no professional sports team has ever done.

Yes, never leaving Oakland would probably qualify. But the Ballers said Friday they will become the first U.S.-based professional sports team to include a fan as an elected member of the team's corporate board.

Earlier this year, more than 2,000 fans of the independent minor league baseball team literally bought into the Ballers' crowdfunding effort.

Each of those fan-owners, regardless of dollar amount contributed, were invited to apply to become a board member to help make key strategic decisions for the team.

"We set out to build a team that centers fans," Bryan Carmel, co-founder of the Oakland Ballers, said in a statement. "A board position elected by fans, representing fans, is a key component of our unique sports ownership model. This is another step in the direction of showing how the Ballers are truly by Oakland and for Oakland in a very tangible sense."

To be eligible to sit on the Ballers board of directors, applicants must be a fan owner and a U.S. citizen.

They will be expected to attend quarterly board meetings and suggest proposals to strengthen the experience for fans and also innovate on the game of baseball. Interested candidates should complete the application survey sent to all current fan owners.

"We've said it before and we will say it again -- our fans are our owners. Our fans are our everything," Paul Freedman, co-founder of the Oakland Ballers, said in a statement. "And we need real collaboration if we want to see the Ballers succeed long term in Oakland. From providing input on the team's marketing strategy, season ticket offerings, and key front office hires, this position is a historic opportunity to have a real say in team management."

In the coming weeks, the Ballers will choose up to 10 finalists from submitted applications. Fans will have full control in choosing the board member by placing their votes. The winner will be determined from the top two candidates in early December.