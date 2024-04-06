Helping A's fans work past grief, Oakland Ballers hold open tryout

OAKLAND -- Oakland A's fans are hurting from this week's announcement that the team will be moving to Sacramento after this season but an independent minor league team, the Oakland Ballers, has been created to fill the void. On Saturday, players from all over the area attended an open tryout and, for many, it was a chance to keep their diamond dreams alive.

The A's may be leaving Oakland but the dream of baseball was still very much in play. The Oakland Ballers tryout at Laney College drew players who were not afraid to take a longshot chance. That's sort of what Paul Freedman did when he co-founded the team.

"When it became clear last year that the A's intended to move, like most fans, I was pretty devastated," he said. "But I felt like baseball needs to stay in Oakland. And it really should be up to people from Oakland whether baseball stays or continues and baseball has been such an important fabric of this community. So, we started the Ballers to say, no matter what, there's going to be a team here."

More than 100 players showed up try to snag one of the few remaining spots on the Ballers' roster. Some showed more talent and experience than others but manager Micah Franklin said some of the guys at the tryout might have been drafted by MLB teams in years past.

"We're very important to Major League Baseball now," Franklin said. "They've changed the draft rules. Used to be 50 rounds in the draft. Now there's only 20 rounds. So, rounds 21 through 50 have no place to play. They come to our league to play and now they're playing to show off their skills to all 30 teams."

They may get some inspiration from one of the team's assistant coaches, former Giants star first baseman J.T. Snow. He said he was lured back to hear the crack of the bat and the pop of the glove.

"You never know. There's been a lot of guys that have come through and made their dreams of getting to the big leagues from tryout camps like this," Snow said. "So, obviously, not everybody's going to get signed. There may be just a few or a couple but you can always find that diamond in the rough."

Most of the guys had been playing since they were little kids but Robert Nolin is now 35. He plays in an adult league in San Jose and said he realized he was probably too old to be selected but, like J.T., it's not easy for him to give up on the game.

"I'm just here to have fun," he said with a smile. "If there's a chance to make it and compete on this level, I'd love to do it but, if nothing else, I came out here on a Saturday to play baseball!"

Up in the stands, De Vallon Harper reminisced about his days playing Triple A ball. He thought every player on the field was probably holding on to some hope that his dream could somehow still come true.

"I think they're serious," he said. "I think it's just something you have to get out of your system. Maybe, 'I gave it a shot," you know? It worked or it didn't work. I think maybe one or two guys will come out of all this. So, it's like winning the lottery."

As a fan, Jason Dixon had no more hope. He watched from outside the ballpark, wondering what it will be like when the last of his beloved sports teams abandons him.

"I lost my Raiders. I lost the Warriors. Losing the A's..." he said sadly. "I'm still a fan. I think this is cool that there will still be baseball in Oakland. Even though it's not a professional team but it's still baseball, right?"

Once the roster is set, spring training for the Ballers will last only a week and away games will begin in May. The home opener is scheduled for June 4 at Ernie Raimondi Park in Oakland.