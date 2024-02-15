Oakland Ballers baseball team announces $1.6 million investment into Raimondi Park to play home games

The Oakland Ballers independent league baseball team announced Thursday a $1.6 million investment into historic Raimondi Park in West Oakland as its home field for the team's inaugural 2024 season.

In a press statement, the Ballers - also known as the B's - said the plan would upgrade the park's field for professional-level baseball with seating for 2,500 spectators and transform the park and its surroundings into a premier venue for Oakland youth baseball and softball. The investment comes from private funding, the team said.

An artist's rendition of the planned revitalization of Raimondi Park for the Oakland Ballers baseball team. Oakland Ballers

Raimondi Park was originally opened in 1910 as Bayview Park and renamed in 1947 in honor of Ernie Raimondi, a McClymonds High School graduate who played for the minor league Oakland Oaks baseball club before he was killed in World War II. The park was the training grounds for baseball legends Curt Flood, Frank Robinson and Vada Pinson, each who also attended McClymonds High.

The park is set in the Prescott neighborhood of West Oakland, an industrial area being transformed by new housing and plans for more construction. Renovated in 2008, it is adjacent to what was the sprawling Wood Street homeless encampment, recently cleared of tenants and where a new retail and housing development is planned.

"As the Oakland Ballers, our mission has always been to revitalize Oakland's ballparks," said Ballers co-founder Bryan Carmel in a prepared statement. "We are honored to be part of the next chapter of baseball at Raimondi Park and eagerly anticipate collaborating with the City and local residents to showcase the potential of our city."

The Ballers said the team, which will play in the Pioneer Baseball League, has permission from the city to host 48 home games at Raimondi Park, with the inaugural home game on June 4. The park will be available to the public on all other days, and the new amenities, which will include a video scoreboard, are being envisioned to be used for community events such as movie nights and other gatherings.

"The opportunity has come along to further revitalize [Raimondi Park] for the neighborhood and for the entire city," said Penny Raimondi Isola, daughter of Ernie Raimondi, in a statement. "On behalf of the Raimondi family, I would like to extend my support for the Oakland Ballers efforts to activate Raimondi Park as a site for their team, soon to be 'our team'. Let's unite to ensure Oakland thrives as the baseball town it has always been."

"Reviving Raimondi Park isn't just about baseball; it's preserving Oakland's rich sports history," said Curt Flood Jr. in a prepared statement. "Let's honor my father's legacy and enhance our city's heritage together."

The Ballers said fans can now buy tickets to the inaugural season games https://t.ly/Ballers12pack.