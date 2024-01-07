Oakland bakery La Farine ransacked by burglars; Owner says business lost $10,000

The new year is already off to a rough start for some Oakland businesses, including La Farine Boulangerie Patisserie, on Fruitvale Avenue in the Dimond District.

The bakery's owner Jeff Dodge said burglars broke in on early Friday morning. He boarded up his front glass door and a window after burglars shattered them during the burglary.

"Mostly, it makes me angry. This has got to change," said Dodge.

Dodge said burglars ransacked the bakery and took off with a safe with cash inside. Between the damage and the safe, he said he lost about $10,000.

He spoke to KPIX about the incident to express his frustration over crime targeting businesses in Oakland.

"I'm a reluctant participant. I don't like to be in front of a camera," said Dodge.

But he's fed up and he worries more stores will shut down.

"It's been a nightmare for small business owners in Oakland. So people are avoiding our neighborhoods. They don't feel safe coming to our neighborhoods. My workers don't feel safe sometimes coming to work. It's like, how are we going to sustain a business without customers and without workers?" asked Dodge.

Dodge's business wasn't the only one targeted. Oakland police said on Friday morning at around the same time, just a few doors down from La Farine, burglars broke into Wayland's Meat Market and Copy USA, a print store. A manager at Wayland's said it was the second burglary in less than a year.

District 4 Councilwoman Janani Ramachandran represents the area. She said around the same time, burglars also broke into a brewery and a restaurant in the nearby Laurel District.

Police are investigating to see if the five burglaries are connected.

"They need to put some boots on the ground. We need to have people who are walking the streets and helping us police this whole situation. Because if it doesn't happen, small business owners are fed up. We're going to shut our doors and get the hell out of town," said Dodge.

"What's devolved to on city council is in-fighting about what communities deserve resources, what councilmembers are politically favored to get those resources," said Councilwoman Ramachandran.

She said she hasn't gotten enough votes from other councilmembers to add resources to beef up security.

"I am tired of other leaders in the city who are saying, 'Yes, we care, but we're not going to put our money where out mouth is'" said Councilwoman Ramachandran.

La Farine has three bakeries in Oakland. Dodge said his Piedmont Avenue store was robbed about six months ago. KPIX asked District 1 Councilman Dan Kalb about the growing call to declare a state of emergency in Oakland.

"No, I don't support the National Guard. We have too many people here with guns. I don't want to have hundreds of soldiers walking up and down our streets with their rifles and shotguns," said Councilman Kalb.

Instead, Kalb said he would like to request the FBI to send in agents to help investigate violent crimes. He said he also advocated for more surveillance cameras in the city and more foot patrols in the business districts.

Councilwoman Ramachandran said she was told by Interim Police Chief Darren Allison Oakland would not qualify to get help from The National Guard even if the city declares a state of emergency.

"However, I do think it can send a signal to the public that we are acknowledging this is a crisis and doing everything in our power," said Councilwoman Ramachandran.

As city leaders debate over solutions, Dodge said the dream of a better Oakland is slipping away.

"If people don't feel safe in our neighborhoods, they're not going to come in our door," said Dodge.

Oakland police said no one has been arrested in the burglaries. The department reported overall burglaries went up by 23% citywide in 2023 compared to 2022, while commercial burglaries went up by 9% last year.