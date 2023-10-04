7 arrested in connection with auto burglaries in Oakland

OAKLAND – Oakland officers arrested seven people in connection with three separate cases of auto burglary in the city, police said.

Last Thursday, undercover officers allegedly saw two people getting out of a vehicle and committing an auto burglary in the 3300 block of Grand Avenue. With air support, the officers followed the vehicle to the 600 block of Potter Street. After a foot pursuit, officers arrested the individuals.

In the second case, undercover officers saw another two individuals cutting off a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle. When officers attempted to intervene, the suspects fled in a stolen vehicle and intentionally rammed an unmarked police vehicle, nearly hitting one of the officers, police said.

With air support, officers followed the vehicle to the 100 block of Eighth Street. After a foot pursuit, both individuals were arrested. Officers found three catalytic converters, along with power tools, inside the stolen vehicle, police said.

In the third case, officers saw three people inside a vehicle looking into other automobiles. Officers followed their vehicle out of the area and discovered that it had a license plate that was not registered to it, according to police.

Officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, but it fled. With air support, officers followed the vehicle to the 4500 block of MacArthur Boulevard and were able to arrest the three suspects.

According to Oakland police, officers recovered two firearms, items from previous auto burglaries, and burglary tools from the vehicle, which was also alleged to be stolen.

There were no further details on the arrests of the seven suspects immediately available.