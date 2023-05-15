Oakland A's finalize new land deal to build new ballpark in Vegas

A's fall to Reds in Oakland as frustrated fans chant 'Sell the team'

A's fall to Reds in Oakland as frustrated fans chant 'Sell the team'

A's fall to Reds in Oakland as frustrated fans chant 'Sell the team'

OAKLAND -- The Oakland A's got one step closer to moving the team to Las Vegas with the announcement Monday of a binding agreement for the site of a new ballpark, the landowner said.

A's officials reached an agreement with Providence, Rhode Island-based Bally's Corp. for what is called the Tropicana Las Vegas site on the Las Vegas Strip.

The ball club is expected to develop nine acres of a 35-acre site at South Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue for a 30,000-seat stadium.

"We are excited about the potential to bring Major League Baseball to this iconic location," Oakland A's president Dave Kaval said in a statement. "We are thrilled to work alongside Bally's and GLPI, and look forward to finalizing plans to bring the Athletics to Southern Nevada."

A new ballpark depends though on the A's securing public financing and related agreements from the Nevada Legislature and approval of Major League Baseball.

Kaval previously had announced that the team had finalized a deal to buy a 49-acre site from the Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos, where they planned to build the stadium close to the Las Vegas Strip with a seating capacity of 30,000 to 35,000.

The team did not offered any explanation why they have two deals in place involving the move.

The A's have been trying for years to build a new ballpark in Oakland as their current home at the RingCentral Coliseum has outlived its useful life.