Oakland A's fans feeling mix of emotions during Opening Day

It's Opening Day in Oakland and fans are feeling a flood of emotions, with it possibly being the last time the A's start the season at the Coliseum.

It's a feeling that is somewhat hard to describe.

"It's a lot weird," said A's fan Alexandria Gutierrez. "It's weirder than weird."

"I'm a die-hard Raider fan," Melissa Gutierrez added. "So I've been here before, and it really breaks my heart."

Alexandria and Melissa are sisters who have been coming to the Coliseum since they were babies, thanks to their grandfather. They are among thousands of fans who boycotted the game.

"We're not going to go inside," Alexandria said. "It's going to be hard, but no. I'm not going inside. We're going to hang out in the parking lot for a little bit and then go home."

"I want to because I want to go home," Melissa said. "That's home. That's our cement castle."

As the first pitch was thrown out, dedicated A's fans took part in the Block Party Tailgate to protest the team's plans to relocate to Las Vegas. There were DJs, live bands, and even a down the clowns carnival game.

"I think it's half celebration and maybe half of a beginning of a funeral," A's fan Sean Lovens said. "A long goodbye."

There were fans that could not resist being back at the ballpark. The attendance was only 13,522. It was the lowest opening day crowd at the Coliseum aside from the pandemic year. But fans rooted for their team and kids got to see their favorite mascot, Stomper.

"Unfortunately John Fisher is who he is, but I love the players," A's fan Brandon Robinson said. "I love Oakland A's baseball and I'm going to be here until they're gone for good."

This is roughly Brandon's 20th time attending the home opener. A tradition that will end with him.

"It's sad I won't be able to bring my kid to the coliseum," Brandon said. "It's always something I wanted to do. They'll never get to appreciate the ****hole the Coliseum is, but it's our ****hole and that's why it's so great."

While there was a somber feeling throughout the night, the Moran family brought the party to the parking lot.

"There's 3 holidays. Christmas, Thanksgiving and this," Jafid Moran said.

The Morans are hoping the A's relocation will mean more dollars so John Fisher can afford better players.

"If we're going to move, let's just do it," Ramses Moran said. "Field a good team when you have a new stadium and everything. If it's not working here, it's time to move on."

And while one opening day tradition will end, another will begin. When asked if the team moves to Las Vegas, would the Morans travel?

"Absolutely hell yeah," they replied.

But there are fans that say their love for baseball will end here in Oakland. Keep the A's in Oakland," Alexandria said. "Stay in Oakland. Sell the team."