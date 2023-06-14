Oakland A's fans pack Coliseum for 'reverse boycott,' demand owner sell team

OAKLAND -- The largest crowd of the season packed the Oakland Coliseum Tuesday evening as A's fans turned out to send a strong message to the team's front office and Major League Baseball. The goal of the reverse boycott was to show the fans' love for the team and reject the team's argument for leaving town.

Thousands of amped-up, hopeful and frustrated fans sported green shirts that read "SELL." They want owner John Fisher to sell to someone who will invest and keep the team in Oakland.

ALSO READ: Nevada Senate approves A's Las Vegas ballpark bill, heads to Assembly

Throughout the game they chanted "Fisher sucks," and "Sell the team." One woman's sign read, "Fisher, it's not us, it's you. Stay in Oakland."

A's fans fill the Oakland Coliseum during a reverse boycott game against the Tampa Bay Rays on June 13, 2023 in Oakland, California. Brandon Vallance / Getty Images

Fans filled the stands to show that the fans are passionate as ever about their team and the A's belong in Oakland. What would normally be a poorly-attended Tuesday night game was a massive sea of fans decked out in green and yellow.

George Krevsky has been attending games here since 1972. He's followed the team since they were in Philadelphia.

"[John Fisher] doesn't care about Oakland, he doesn't care about baseball, the only thing he cares about is his bottom line," said Krevsky.

"He's not really for the team, he's all about himself, and wanting to get out there to Las Vegas. So we want our team here and we want someone that is down for us," said Mia Porter of Milpitas.

There were generations of fans from near and far who came to protest a move to Las Vegas and show their loyalty and pride.

"55 years, for the 55 years the A's have been in Oakland," said Taylor Seals, describing his sign. "Oakland strong."

"It's a testament to how many generations have been A's fans. Children born into it, we have no choice, this is our team. It's like having a family member," said Elisa Henderson of Riverside.

Seals said the last time he could recall a game this well attended was about 10 years ago.

"Nostalgia, joy, sadness at the possible, probable departure," he said.

A's fans display signs during a reverse boycott game against the Tampa Bay Rays at the Oakland Coliseum on June 13, 2023. Brandon Vallance / Getty Images

Tuesday's game was monumental. 27,759 fans showed up, the largest crowd for an A's game since they drew more than 33,000 against the Dodgers in 2018.

Fans came early to tailgate and be in solidarity with one another. The atmosphere was festive several hours before the first pitch.

The A's fan group Oakland 68s first pitched in their own money to pay for the "SELL" shirts. Thousands of dollars in donations poured in later to help cover 7,000 T-shirts that were given away for free.

The night was capped with a sweet 2-1 victory for the A's against the Tampa Bay Rays, marking a seven-game winning streak.

As for whether Krevsky would cheer on his team in Vegas?

"Absolutely not, I'll go to the Giants games," he said.