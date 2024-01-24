Oakland A's appear to get lukewarm reception at Las Vegas presentation

The Oakland A's had a chance to hit it out of the park as they made a presentation at an annual Las Vegas chamber event. Some, though, said the team struck out with its sales pitch.

Many at the Chamber of Commerce event were tuning in to get details on the stadium project. A Las Vegas sports business expert says the only thing that came out loud and clear is the team wants local investors to help make it happen.

The Chamber of Commerce event was filled with business owners looking forward to how the A's could contribute to the local economy. So in this friendly arena, some were a bit surprised by the lack of reaction from the crowd.

Alan Snel with LVSportsBiz.com has been following the stadium project. He chalks up the deafening silence to the fact that Las Vegas itself never went after the A's in the first place.

It was the promise of taxpayer money from the state that drew the team to town.

Snel said, "Quite frankly, there was this lukewarm reaction to me is reflective of the fact that there was not really a grassroots effort to attract an existing team let alone the Athletics."

A's owner John Fisher spoke to the media and assured them that he exhausted every effort to stay in Oakland.

Fisher said, "I gave everything I had to try and make things work, and we're very excited to be coming to Las Vegas. And this is where our new home is going to be."

Those at the event were excited as well to see the renderings of the proposed project on the 9-acre site. Snel, though, said many were left disappointed.

He added, "I think most people thought a fixed roof will be more appropriate but John Fisher didn't even tell Las Vegas that."

Fisher said new renderings will come out once a planned resort on the 9-acre site is included.

"I thought it was a missed opportunity by the Athletics to celebrate and generate some excitement," Snel said.