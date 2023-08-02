Oakland artist paints mural in tribute to late 'Euphoria' actor Angus Cloud

OAKLAND -- A local artist has painted a mural honoring actor and Oakland native Angus Cloud, who died earlier this week at just 25 years old.

The mural is on east 19th Street between 3rd and Park. Artist Darin Balaban lives nearby and said he was already starting another project on that wall when he found out about cloud's death.

ALSO READ: 'Euphoria' actor Angus Cloud dead at 25

A mural paying tribute to "Euphoria" actor Angus Cloud who died earlier this week has been painted in his hometown of Oakland. CBS SF

He said he knew Cloud in passing and a number of people -- including some of Cloud's close friends -- helped paint the mural or supported in other ways.

"It was really touching. And I hope that people that knew Angus or were affected by him bring something positive away from this wall," said Balaban.

ALSO READ: 'Euphoria' stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney post heartfelt tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud

Some people have already left flowers, candles and other items in front of the mural. The artist is encouraging others to come by and pay tribute any way they can.

Cloud was known for his role as fez in the HBO program "Euphoria." He had never acted professionally before appearing on the show.

Cloud's family did not say exactly how he died, but noted that cloud had been struggling with the recent loss of his father.