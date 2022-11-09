Watch CBS News
Possible armored car robbery reported in Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police were seen in Oakland surrounding an armored truck near an Oakland Bank of America branch following a possible robbery Wednesday morning.

The incident was unfolding at 303 Hegenberger Road. The first police report came in at around 10:14 a.m. 

KPIX is waiting for more details from the police and will update the story when more is learned.

