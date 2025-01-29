Oakland animal rescue finds homes for domesticated pigeons

East Bay pigeon rescue is giving maligned birds a moment in the spotlight

At first glance, it looks just like any other pet adoption event: friendly faces, welcoming signs and excited visitors looking for a new companion.

But then you hear it -- the unmistakable sound of cooing.

Welcome to the Pigeon Party, where the guests of honor wear custom-made tiny pants with leashes to keep them from flying the coop.

"They're so adorable," said Julia Fiola, who along with her husband Ben, drove to Oakland from San Jose just for the event.

"I just find them really cute," Ben said.

For Jill Shepard of the pigeon rescue organization Palomacy, this isn't just a meet-and-greet. It's a celebration of an unlikely comeback story.

"One day, we just decided we didn't want them anymore and they just became vermin," Shepard said of the change in attitude humans have towards the birds. "It's very sad."

During both World Wars, pigeons served in the U.S. military, bravely delivering life-saving messages and earning their place in history. Picasso, Elvis Presley, Walt Disney and Charles Darwin all owned pigeons as pets.

Over the years, the birds have fallen on hard times and are often seen more as a nuisance than a domesticated animal. The species has gone from being hailed as heroes to being called "flying rats."

But these plucky birds are now having a moment.

On social media, so-called "pigeonfluencers" are showing off the beauty and charm of these often-overlooked urban dwellers.

"They're so pretty, especially when the light comes through their feathers," said Jiyoon Kim, a longtime animal lover.

Kim, who keeps chickens, quails and even bees, admitted that -- until recently -- pigeons weren't exactly high on her pecking order. But after seeing them at the shelter, she took home three.

"I love them and I honestly didn't realize how smart they are," she said.

Becky Contos and her husband Michael drove five hours from Reno to the Oakland Animal Services to find a friend for their pigeon at home. One look at Aspen, a shy white pigeon, and they were sold.

"They'll come visit you and sit on your shoulder, sit on your computer," she said. "They are absolutely affectionate."

Anyone interested in adopting any of these feathered friends can contact Oakland Animal Services or Palomacy.