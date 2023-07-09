Oakland 911 computer dispatch system fails for a 2nd day

OAKLAND -- Oakland's 911 automated dispatching system failed again Saturday morning, less than 24 hours after it was restored following a previous outage, city officials said.

The computer-aided system that supports dispatchers in routing calls went down about 8 a.m. and forced dispatchers to handle calls manually, the city said in Twitter post.

The automated system was restored shortly before 11 a.m., the city said.

All calls were being answered and dispatched for police, fire and medical services, the city said.

It added, "If you call 911 and your call drops or you receive a busy signal, please hang up and call back."

911 operators in Oakland. KPIX

A power failure caused Oakland's 911 system to go down Thursday night.

"Technical issues affecting the City of Oakland's 911 dispatch services were effectively resolved Friday afternoon," the city said in a Twitter post.

Earlier in the day, the Oakland Police Officers' Association said that while the 911 phone lines were restored, the computer aided dispatch system was inoperable.

Backup generators failed after a power failure on Thursday, and the city's 911 system crashed. The 911 system could not be restarted even after power was restored, the police union said.

The union cited an Alameda County Civil Grand Jury report released last month that warned that Oakland's 911 system was facing "imminent collapse."