78-year-old Oakland woman with dementia missing for more than 2 weeks
OAKLAND – Police in Oakland are asking the public's help in finding a 78-year-old woman who was last seen more than two weeks ago.
Bettye Williams is considered at risk due to dementia and was last seen about 9 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 1000 block of 101st Avenue, according to police.
Williams was wearing a black dress when she was last seen. She is described as Black, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to notify the Oakland police missing person unit at (510) 238-3641.
