Nursing student sees herself bridging gap between immigrants and healthcare system

As a nurse in training, a Cal State East Bay student says there is so much she looks forward to in her career and believes she can make a difference for those who need it most, especially for underserved communities.

It's a sentiment that captures the theme of this year's National Nurses Week honoring the compassion and care they provide each day.

"It's been really fun and I feel like I've developed a lot of new skills and have grown both as a nurse and as a person during my time here," said nursing student Alina Limon, now in her final year at CSU East Bay. "It's been really great."

Wednesday is National Student Nurses Day and the theme of this year's weeklong celebration of the profession is "Nurses Make the Difference," according to the American Nurses Association. Four years after the pandemic, reports of shortages and the ongoing challenge of burnout for healthcare workers remain a challenge for nurses, but Limon is optimistic about the career she is about to embark on in the Bay Area.

"I think that the COVID-19 pandemic really brought to light a lot of the inequities that were found in nursing," she told KPIX. "It's always been a very big goal of mine to act as a bridge between my community and, you know, healthcare."

Limon says that her program encourages them to be active with the populations they know best and strive toward social justice in their work. She believes that requires more attention for patients in so-called "food deserts" with limited access to medical care. They often make their health the last priority given their circumstances.

As a first-generation student who is the daughter of immigrants from Mexico, she wants to help families who have historically felt separated from the healthcare system.

"My vision for myself, I'd really like to work with more vulnerable populations so children specifically is what I feel very inclined to work around," Limon said.

To prepare for the hurdles ahead, including lower staffing levels, she says nursing students have to proceed with caution. But post-pandemic, she believes those going into the profession are better prepared for what they will face as nurses.

"We do really emphasize that self-care portion," Limon said. "You can't help other people unless you help yourself first."

She hopes that the ongoing shortage is addressed at the college level. More funding and increasing the number of students who can be taught in each class could help, Limon said. She also points out that even with lower staffing levels across the country, finding work in the Bay Area remains competitive because so many nurses want to live here.

Ahead of graduation, Limon is filled with gratitude for those who have helped her and hopeful about the impact she will have in the future.

"I've met a bunch of brilliant nurses throughout my clinical rotations and I'm very grateful for what they do and I'm happy that I'm going to be joining them soon," she said.