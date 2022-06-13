Nurses at Seton Medical Center issue 10-day notice to strike

DALY CITY – Registered nurses at a Peninsula hospital have issued a 10-day notice that they intend to hold a two-day strike later this month in response to what they claim are the hospital's failure to address critical and persistent patient care issues and supply issues, among other issues.

Nurses at AHMC Seton Medical Center in Daly City intend to hold a two-day strike June 22 and 23.

A spokesperson for the California Nurses Association said nurses at the hospital have been in contract negotiations since December of last year. Nurses held a one-day strike in March.

The CNA spokesperson said hospital management is "impeding any real progress by refusing to address the nurses' concerns and by cancelling scheduled meetings at the last minute."