Numbers show apathy towards booster shot across Bay Area

SAN MATEO - Despite widespread availability of the bivalent Omicron booster shot, there is a sense of booster apathy among people across the Bay Area and the country.

According to statewide vaccination data, here are the percentages of eligible people who've received the bivalent booster across the Bay Area counties:

Alameda: 13.7%

Contra Costa: 12.9%

Napa: 13.5%

San Francisco: 16.6%

San Mateo: 15%

Santa Clara: 12.9%

Santa Cruz: 13.9%

Solano: 10.5%

Sonoma: 12.2%

When the original booster shot became widely available about a year ago, people waited in long lines to get it. But that isn't happening with the new booster shot, says Trish Erwin, the manager of San Mateo County's Immunization Program & COVID-19 Response Unit.

"Last year at this time, we were seeing about 13,000 people a week at our clinics. So, we're definitely not at that level now," said Erwin. "We believe it's really important for people to get the Omicron booster as soon as possible so they can be protected against spread and from severe illness and death, and we think this will be really important to get before any potential waves come in the fall with the holidays and people gathering together."

Alejandro Ramirez, who lives in the county, still takes some COVID-related safety precautions, but like many people, he hasn't gotten around to getting the bivalent Omicron booster shot yet. It's not for a lack of trust in the vaccine, or out of concern for missing work.

"I really haven't put it in my schedule or gotten around to it," he said. "Yeah, less of a priority."

Ramirez says he will get around to it eventually.

"I'm not really nervous about it. I feel like it's like a flu shot," he said.

KPIX 5 met Ever Rodriguez, who lives in North Fair Oaks, when he showed up to get a booster shot at a Redwood City clinic.

"I have been busy. I'm going to be traveling soon, so it's a more pressing issue for me to get it," he said. "COVID infections are still happening. It's just out of precaution. It's just better for everybody to get their booster shot."

One reason why he thinks there is widespread booster apathy? Mixed messaging.

"Some people talking about the pandemic being ended might give a false impression that COVID is no longer here," he said.

Erwin says this booster provides the most updated protection against COVID-19.

"It is a brand-new booster, it's more protected than any prior booster. That's why we really want people to get out there, get the vaccine. They can get it here at our community clinics, they can get it at pharmacies, they can get it through their primary care provider - Kaiser, PAMF, Sutter - we just really want any way they can get it," she said. "It's still important. We still have a pretty high death rate across the country from COVID, so it still is happening whether we're tired of it or not."