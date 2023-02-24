A year after fleeing Ukraine, young tennis prodigy embraces her new North Bay home

NOVATO -- As the war in Ukraine rages on, many refugees have settled in the Bay Area, including a young tennis prodigy who arrived with her family in Novato almost a year ago.

Ira Shostakovych has been playing tennis since she was five years old. She and her family are from Eastern Ukraine. They fled their native country in March 2022 during the start of Russia's invasion.

Ira came to the Bay Area along with her brother and mother, but her father couldn't leave Ukraine. Men couldn't cross the border without permission from the government.

Ukrainian tennis prodigy Ira Shostakovych. CBS

Photos mark the moment Ira and her father were finally reunited months later, when he could leave Ukraine to be with his family once again.

"It's been challenging for us," said Ira's father, Volodymry Shostakovych. "The kids handle this better than the adults."

After Ira, her mother and brother arrived March 5th of last year, a call went out on social media asking for suggestions for a tennis academy. Days later, Ira found a home at HRT in Sausalito.

"She is doing amazing," said Jose Hilla, her coach at the tennis academy.

Hilla helped the family make a smoother transition to the Bay Area by providing tennis lessons to Ira.

"It really feels amazing," said Hilla. "Tennis is an excuse to unify different cultures and to be able to make Ira feel like home."

The tennis academy has become a home away from home for Ira and her family.

"I like the school because it is really fun," said Ira. "I love the teachers and my friends too."

The war in Ukraine has undoubtedly turned the Shostakovych family upside down. They say it has been quite a year for them, but they are grateful to be safe and supported. Their hearts continue to ache as they watch the war destroy their hometown.

Some of their family members refuse to leave even though there is no safe place in Ukraine right now. They say they have family living in the suburbs, which is a little bit safer.

Ira's brother George said his grandparents and uncle are there, but they are safe.