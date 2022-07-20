Novato swears in city's first female chief of police

NOVATO (KPIX) -- History was made in Novato as Chief Beth Johnson became the first female to take over as the top cop in the city, on Tuesday.

Chief Johnson said it was in her DNA to be a police officer. Her father is a retired captain from the Walnut Creek Police Department but she never thought she would actually follow in her father's footsteps.

It was a proud moment, as her husband and son watched Beth Johnson be sworn in as the 12th police chief in the City of Novato.

"Since kindergarten, I knew what I wanted to be since I grew up and that was a firefighter," Chief Johnson told the crowd.

While she was a volunteer firefighter in Arcata, she took a job at the police department. That job forever changed the course of her career. After 28 years serving the Walnut Creek and Martinez police departments, she becomes the first female police chief in Novato's history.

"I was here for the 4th of July parade," recalled Johnson. "One little girl intentionally tracked me down to get a picture. So that really meant a lot that I can have an opportunity to let the next generation see all the possibilities in careers for them."

Chief Johnson takes over as many departments in the Bay Area are filling vacancies for the position. Law enforcement has undergone sweeping changes in the last several years and Chief Johnson is fully aware of the hurdles she faces.

"There will be challenges to navigate but we will meet them with grit, determination and compassion to have a positive impact in our organization, in our community and our law enforcement profession," she said.

The ceremony was well attended by many high-ranking women in law enforcement including Jennifer Tejada, a former Chief with the Sausalito and Emeryville police departments.

"I would advise any female police chief to proudly take their seat at the table because we belong there," Tejada said.

Tejada started in Novato. She retired in 2020, but she says the key to her success was to strengthen the department's relationship with the community.

"It is a challenging job but to do it in a respectful manner and not have a culture that separates your department from the community," Tejada added. "The department and its members are part of the fabric of that community."