SMART train hits vehicle on tracks in Novato; Driver killed

NOVATO -- A train collided with a vehicle on the trackway in Novato late Friday morning, killing the vehicle's driver.

The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) said the train, the southbound Trip 17, struck the vehicle at 11:20 a.m. near Hamiltion Parkway just north of the Novato Hamilton station.

There were no injuries to any of the 28 passengers or crew members.

It was not immediately known why the vehicle was on the tracks when the train approached. The identity of the deceased driver was withheld pending family notification.

SMART Trips 16 northbound and 17 southbound were canceled following the crash. A bus bridge was set up between the downtown Novato station and San Rafael stations, including the Civic Center and Novato Hamilton stations.

Trains were operating on schedule between the Larkspur and San Rafael stations, and the Novato Downtown and Sonoma County Airport stations.

SMART said passengers stranded by a canceled train can be reimbursed for an emergency ride by taxi, Uber, Lyft, or equivalent. More information for the Free Emergency Ride Program for Marin and Sonoma counties can be found at:

Marin: https://www.tam.ca.gov/erh/

Sonoma: https://scta.ca.gov/projects/emergency-ride/