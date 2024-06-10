3 arrested in retail theft from Novato Target; trio found with stolen merchandise from stores across Bay Area

Police in Novato arrested three people suspected of organized retail theft after allegedly finding them with merchandise taken from stores throughout the Bay Area, the department said Monday.

On Friday evening, a Novato officer responded to the report of a possible theft in progress at a Target store in the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center. Three people were seen fleeing the store, but were apprehended by police.

Arrested were a 34-year-old man from Eureka, A 33-year-old man from Mountain View, and a 46-year-old woman from Eureka.

A search of the suspects' vehicle allegedly uncovered "significant" amounts of stolen property from stores in the North and East Bays.

"Thousands of dollars" worth of merchandise was returned to their respective retail stores. Investigators believe that the trio had been stealing items to sell online.

Police also allege they found narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

All three were booked into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of felony organized retail theft with intent to sell, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.