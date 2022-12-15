Novato police arrest suspect that allegedly provided drugs that led to two fatal overdoses

NOVATO (CBS SF) – Novato police arrested a man Monday suspected of giving fentanyl to two people at a party who overdosed on the drug back in August.

Officers arrested 26-year-old San Rafael resident Lucas Novick Monday on two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter and two counts of Furnishing Narcotics. He was booked into Marin County Jail, where he remains as of Thursday.

The arrest stems from an incident on the afternoon of Aug. 16, when officers received reports of two dead men at a home on Cambridge Street in Novato. Officers arrived at the residence around 1:45 p.m. to find the bodies of a 29-year-old Woodacre resident and a 68-year-old Novato resident. Both had died of a drug overdose from a combination of illegal drugs, including the powerful opioid Fentanyl.

In their investigation, officers found evidence that a third individual had been at the home the night before. The clues led them to contact Novick, who admitted to being at the residence the night before.

"Novick said he performed CPR that night, but eventually left both men inside the residence. When he returned the following day, he discovered they were both deceased," Novato police declared in a press release.

Investigators said it appeared Novick had a larger role in this case, as learned from statements and evidence found at the scene. Detectives investigated the two deaths more in depth over the several months and discovered that illegal narcotics were obtained by Novick , which he provided to attendees at another party on Aug. 15. During that party, two attendees also overdosed as a result, but fortunately survived.

Novato police did not provide a date for Novick's first hearing.

The Novato Police Department warns that Fentanyl overdoses are on the rise, citing a CDC report that found "over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids, like Fentanyl." The drug is 50 times stronger than heroin, and 100 times stronger than morphine. Fentanyl-related overdoses are linked to illicitly manufactured fentanyl, which is distributed through illegal drug markets for its heroin-like effect. It is often added to other drugs because of its extreme potency, which makes drugs cheaper and more powerful, addictive, and dangerous.

Signs of a Fentanyl overdose include:

Small, constricted "pinpoint pupils"

Falling asleep or losing consciousness

Slow, weak, or no breathing

Choking or gurgling sounds

Limp body

Cold and/or clammy skin

Discolored skin (especially in lips and nails)

If you think someone is overdosing: