Novato police arrest man suspected of phone scam targeting elderly resident

NOVATO – Novato officers arrested a man who allegedly defrauded a senior resident in a phone scam, police said Wednesday.

According to police, they learned that earlier this week that an elderly community member was exploited in a scam in which the alleged swindler convinced the victim to withdraw large sums of cash to fix a fake "data breach".

The victim enlisted help from family and friends, who alerted the Novato Police Department. Officers learned the scammers were planning to pick up more cash from the elderly resident, so investigators conducted surveillance at the victim's home and waited.

On Feb. 9, a vehicle arrived at the victim's house, prompting detectives to move in. They arrested the driver, who was identified as Volodymyr Pipskyy, a 40-year-old Roseville resident.

Detectives said they seized electronics and other evidence that linked Pipskyy to scams all over Northern California.

