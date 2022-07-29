Police arrest man who allegedly struck two children at Novato park

NOVATO -- Police in Novato on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly striking two children and injuring one of them at the Pioneer Park tennis courts.



Olaf Becker, 61, of Novato, was arrested on suspicion of child abuse and corporal injury to a child, according to the Novato Police Department.

On Wednesday around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault on two juveniles at the park at 1007 Simmons Lane.



Police said Becker had asked a 7-year-old and an 8-year-old to stop throwing items onto the park tennis courts. The children did not stop, and Becker confronted the children and allegedly struck both children, causing minor injuries to one of them.



Families in the immediate area intervened, and Becker returned to the tennis courts.



The children were checked by Novato Fire Protection District personnel and were ultimately released to their parents.



Becker was arrested and booked into Marin County Jail, police said.