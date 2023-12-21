Novato mother of three receives life-saving heart transplant

A 45-year-old Novato mom of three and community volunteer received the gift of new life in October of this year: a new heart. Prior to the transplant, she had just a five-year life expectancy, following sudden life-threatening heart issues.

Today, the devoted mom and wife is thriving with her new heart and I got a chance to meet her and her family as they celebrate this special holiday.

" In 2019 I had a heart attack, and I was in a coma for seventeen days," said 45 year old Manuela.

Ever since then, she's had 911 instructions posted on a living room wall, since English is not her husband's first language. Her three daughters are away at school.

"I have here 911 and everything about my health history," she said.

That is until a very magical day.

"It was magical," she said. "Because it was the day before the solar eclipse, the ring of fire."

It couldn't have come sooner.

"My previous heart was weak. And my brain...I couldn't think very well. I was fatigued all the time, and I couldn't help my family. I had to stop working."

Two months ago the heart transplant surgery she so desperately needed to live happened.

"I had to wait but it was uncertain when I was going to have my heart. But yes, here I am. It feels amazing and I can hear my heart every day."

As for her scar she said, " I am going to wear it proudly."

Her teenage daughters say this holiday is special because they know their mom is getting healthier by the day .

"You can see that she is way better than before," one of her daughters said, smiling.

Manuela said her daughters are a gift, and her reason for living.

The family is especially grateful because they know the gift of life means the loss of life to a donor's family.

" I am just grateful, and I am sending love to the family because it is not easy for them. In order for me to get a new heart someone has to lose a heart," she said.

Manuela credits the nonprofit called Help, Hope, Live. The organization helps recipients set up a fundraising site to help pay for medical costs.

"They help me a lot because I had to stop working."

Manuela is already two months post transplant and is already setting some might goals for next year.

"My goal is to run a 5k in Hawaii with my family. Aloha!"