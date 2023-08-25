91-year-old Novato woman missing for over a week

NOVATO – Police in Novato are hoping the public can help them locate a 91-year-old woman who has been missing for nine days.

Officers received a missing persons report Thursday for Novato resident Janet Tighe from her neighbors, who said they had not seen her since Aug. 17.

Neighbors said Tighe's vehicle was also not at her house and police verified that it was missing as well. Police obtained surveillance camera footage showing Tighe driving away from her home on Aug. 16 around 2 p.m. and she did not return.

Novato police said they have not been able to reach any of Tighe's relatives and they do not have any emergency contacts for her.

Janet Tighe (inset) was last seen driving from her home in Novato on August 16, 2023. She drives a 2005 Scion xB with California license plate 5MBF342. Novato Police Department

Tighe is a white woman who is 5 feet tall and about 150 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes. She drives a dark green 2005 Scion xB with license plate number 5MBF342.

Anyone who may have information about Tighe's whereabouts or who may know anyone close to her, such as family and friends, is urged to contact Novato police at (415) 897-4361.