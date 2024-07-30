Watch CBS News
Crime

Overnight fire at Novato homeless encampment believed to be arson

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now morning edition 7-30-24
PIX Now morning edition 7-30-24 11:15

An early morning fire Tuesday at least partially destroyed a temporary encampment at Lee Gerner Park in Novato.

Novato police said they responded around 3:30 a.m. to a report of a fire near Novato Creek at the park.

Police said the fire spread quickly, burning several tents, the perimeter fence, and a large tree in the center of the camp.

Residents were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. Police said firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading to nearby businesses.  

Police said investigators are treating the fire as arson. Anyone with information about the fire can contact police at (415) 897-4361. 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.