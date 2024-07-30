Overnight fire at Novato homeless encampment believed to be arson

An early morning fire Tuesday at least partially destroyed a temporary encampment at Lee Gerner Park in Novato.

Novato police said they responded around 3:30 a.m. to a report of a fire near Novato Creek at the park.

Police said the fire spread quickly, burning several tents, the perimeter fence, and a large tree in the center of the camp.

Residents were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. Police said firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading to nearby businesses.

Police said investigators are treating the fire as arson. Anyone with information about the fire can contact police at (415) 897-4361.