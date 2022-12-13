Watch CBS News
Driver arrested in hit-and-run that injured woman in Novato

NOVATO – Police in Novato arrested a man on Monday suspected of a pedestrian hit-and-run.

At approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday, Novato Police responded to a call about an injured woman lying on the sidewalk on Main Gait Road, east of the parking lot entrance to the Hamilton SMART Train Station.

The 19-year-old woman had been walking and was struck by a vehicle and the driver had fled the scene, police said. She was taken to a trauma center with moderate injuries.

Officers used surveillance footage to close in on a silver, four-door sedan with damage to the passenger side of it, including a damaged mirror.

Novato Hit-and-Run Suspect
Novato police are looking for this silver four-door sedan with damage to the passenger side mirror.  Courtesy Novato Police Dept

On Monday morning, a Novato officer was patrolling South Palm Drive in the Hamilton area and spotted a silver Lexus sedan with damaged that matched that of the car seen on video, police allege.

Robert Almond Lombardi, 74, was identified as the suspect. He was placed under arrest on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, police said.

During his arrest, officers allege that they located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on Lombardi's person, which were also added to his booking log. 

First published on December 13, 2022 / 2:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

