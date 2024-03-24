Watch CBS News
Novato driver killed when vehicle leaves Highway 101, catches fire

The California Highway Patrol said a driver was killed when their vehicle reportedly caught fire after leaving the roadway Sunday morning.

Around 7:42 a.m., a driver went down a slope on southbound Highway 101 at the Alameda Del Prado onramp in Novato. The car then caught fire. 

CHP soon received reports of heavy smoke coming from the vehicle and someone trapped inside. 

CHP said at 8:11 a.m. righthand lanes of southbound 101 were closed. The coroner was called to the scene at 8:21 a.m. 

