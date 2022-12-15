RV dwellers worry about potential ouster from Novato encampment

NOVATO – Residents living in their cars and motor homes along a rural Novato road are hoping Wednesday night won't be the last they have a place to call home. They say they've received conflicting notices, one that says they may have to leave by Thursday morning.

Binford Road has always had a few motor homes along the side of the road but the community has grown significantly over the last couple of years. Residents say for the most part, they've been left alone and even received help but that may end tomorrow.

Some of the residents have been here for years. Others, like Terry Kramer, just found this place months ago.

RVs parked along Binford Road in Novato on December 14, 2022. Residents said they have received conflicting notices about being told to leave. CBS

"I've been out here 6, 7 months. It's very peaceful. A lot of thieves going on, you have to look out for your stuff, but other than that everybody gets along," Kramer told KPIX 5.

Kramer used to park his motor home in Petaluma to be close to his mother, but he said his vehicle was constantly tagged and ultimately told to leave.

"There are no spots that are like this that we can sit for free because none of us have nothing. Some of us are disabled, can't work. Old and broken," he added.

Kramer's neighbor didn't want to be on camera, but showed KPIX 5 the notice that was posted next to his van recently. He said it was posted two days ago.

A notice from the Department of Fish and Wildlife said to vacate in 72 hours, citing this area is only open from sunrise to sunset and there is no camping by an ecological reserve.

On the other hand, a notice from the Marin County Sheriff's Office said fencing work will be done but the residents are not required to move.

Residents said the county has been working with them, providing portable restrooms and trash collecting services once a week.

"We're just trying to get along so they're really going out of their way to help us." Kramer said.

His ultimate wish is to be able to move into a home in the near future. Until then, he hopes he won't be forced to leave Binford Road.

"Then we would have nowhere else. What would we do? We'd lose everything then where would we be. We would be in a tent somewhere. That's a step down. We're trying to go a step the other way," Kramer said.

KPIX 5 reached out to the Department of Fish and Wildlife but have not heard back as of late Wednesday night.