Axe-wielding man arrested following rampage in Novato

NOVATO – A Novato man was arrested on multiple charges early Wednesday morning for alleged rampage in the city's downtown where he was seen wielding an axe.

Shortly after 5 a.m., officers were called to the downtown area following a report of the man swinging an axe and breaking windows at a business near 1st Street and Grant Avenue. Soon after, a second caller reported that the man was spotted with the axe near 7th and Grant and a third caller reported vandalism in the area of Winding Way.

Police then received a fourth call from an on-duty Novato Fire Protection District employee, who said the suspect brandished an axe at them.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect and went to his home to perform a welfare check. Arriving officers found the suspect in his car.

Police said the suspect then got out of his vehicle, holding an axe and pipe. He then went inside his home and barricaded himself.

During the standoff, police brought in the San Rafael-Novato Regional Crisis Negotiations Team to negotiate with the suspect.

"We work in partnership with the San Rafael Police Department to jointly staff a team of highly trained negotiators and mental health professionals specifically for challenging situations like these," police said in a statement.

Shortly after 9 a.m., police said the suspect "surrendered peacefully" and was taken into custody.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Bjorn Schwindt, was taken to a hospital to be treated for self-inflicted injuries. After he is released from the hospital, police said Schwindt will be booked into the Marin County Jail.

Schwindt is expected to be booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a deadly weapon, vandalism and resisting arrest, police said.

In a statement Wednesday, police urged anyone who is experiencing a crisis to seek help right away. The county's Crisis Stabilization Unit is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and can be reached at 415-473-6666.