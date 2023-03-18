Watch CBS News
Northbound I-680 closed between Sunol and Pleasanton for reconstruction

CBS/Bay City News Service

SUNOL -- Northbound Interstate 680 in Sunol and Pleasanton is closed this weekend for ongoing reconstruction, according to Caltrans. 

The freeway closed at 10 p.m. Friday between Sunol Boulevard and Bernal Avenue. It will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

The work is part of a roadway reconstruction project on northbound Interstate 680 stretching from Sunol to San Ramon.

Southbound Interstate 680 will remain open and is not affected by the closure. 

Northbound travelers heading to Dublin, San Ramon and all points north on Interstate 680 may exit the freeway at Calaveras Road in Sunol. 

From there:

Westbound Paloma Way;

Northbound Pleasanton-Sunol Road; 

Northbound Sunol Boulevard;

Westbound Bernal Avenue;

On-ramp to northbound Interstate 680.

Travelers intending to reach eastbound Interstate 580 may take state Highway 84 in Sunol (Vallecitos Road/Isabel Avenue) to Interstate 580 in Pleasanton.

