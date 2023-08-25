Pedestrian fatally struck by driver in North San Jose; 32nd traffic fatality of year

SAN JOSE – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in North San Jose Thursday night, the 32nd person to be killed in a traffic incident this year.

San Jose police said officers were called to the intersection of Landess and Morrill avenues shortly before 9:30 p.m. on reports of a collision. The pedestrian, identified as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver, who was in a 2007 Lexus sedan, was heading eastbound on Landess Avenue at Morill Avenue with a green light when he struck the pedestrian. Police said the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation, police said.

Anyone who may have information about the collision is asked to contact Detective Dellicarpini of the department's Traffic Investigations unit over email or by calling 408-277-4654.