Man dies in North San Jose hit-and-run; city's 1st homicide of 2024

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are searching for a driver after a man was killed in a hit-and-run collision Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the area of Descanso Drive and North 1st Street in North San Jose on reports of a collision involving a pedestrian. Officers found the victim with life-threatening injuries.

Despite life-saving efforts, police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Police said preliminary evidence indicates that the driver intentionally struck the victim before fleeing the scene. Additional information about the suspect or the suspect's vehicle was not provided.

The hit-and-run is San Jose's first homicide of 2024. Last year, the Bay Area's most populous city recorded 36 homicides.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Barragan or Detective Van Brande of the department's Homicide Unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283. Tips can also be given anonymously through the P3TIPS mobile app, by calling 408-947-STOP or by visiting http://siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org/.