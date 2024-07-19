Deputies find stolen gun, drugs during traffic stop in North Fair Oaks
A man was arrested and a stolen gun and drugs were seized following a traffic stop in the community of North Fair Oaks on Thursday, deputies said.
According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, officers were conducting a traffic operation near Middlefield Road and 6th Avenue when they spotted an alleged traffic violation.
Deputies stopped the driver, who was found to have a suspended license. During a search in which a K-9 was used, deputies also found the passenger of the vehicle had a gun and narcotics.
The gun was determined to be stolen, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies arrested the passenger, identified as 33-year-old Vincent M. Salinas. He was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon inside a vehicle, carrying a concealed stolen weapon, carrying a loaded firearm in public and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded gun.
The driver, identified as 51-year-old Robert W. Lloyd, was cited and released from the scene, deputies said.
Authorities did not say when Salinas would appear in court on the charges.