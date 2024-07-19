Deputies find stolen gun, drugs during traffic stop in North Fair Oaks

A man was arrested and a stolen gun and drugs were seized following a traffic stop in the community of North Fair Oaks on Thursday, deputies said.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, officers were conducting a traffic operation near Middlefield Road and 6th Avenue when they spotted an alleged traffic violation.

Deputies stopped the driver, who was found to have a suspended license. During a search in which a K-9 was used, deputies also found the passenger of the vehicle had a gun and narcotics.

A San Mateo County Sheriff's Office K-9 next to drugs and a weapon that deputies said were seized during a traffic stop in North Fair Oaks on July 18, 2024. San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

The gun was determined to be stolen, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies arrested the passenger, identified as 33-year-old Vincent M. Salinas. He was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon inside a vehicle, carrying a concealed stolen weapon, carrying a loaded firearm in public and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded gun.

The driver, identified as 51-year-old Robert W. Lloyd, was cited and released from the scene, deputies said.

Authorities did not say when Salinas would appear in court on the charges.