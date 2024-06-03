Man on parole arrested following weekend carjacking in North Fair Oaks

Authorities in San Mateo County arrested a man on parole after he allegedly carjacked a vehicle in the community of North Fair Oaks over the weekend.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect attempted to carjack a vehicle around 6 p.m. Saturday. The suspect then fled and entered a second vehicle that was occupied, deputies said.

Sitting in the front passenger seat, deputies said the suspect told the driver to make a U-turn in the area of Middlefield Road and Pacific Avenue. He then jumped out of the vehicle.

During a search of the area, deputies located the suspect in the area of 4th Avenue and Middlefield. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Josue A. Hernandez of Redwood City, was arrested booked and booked on suspicion of carjacking, kidnapping and a parole violation.

In a statement Sunday, deputies said that no weapons were used during the incidents. No injuries were reported.

According to jail records, Hernandez is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to reach Sgt. Gaby Chaghouri over email or by calling 650-363-4911. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 800-547-2700.