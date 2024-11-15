Watch CBS News
78-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by driver in North Berkeley

A 78-year-old man died after being hit by a driver in North Berkeley on Thursday evening, according to police.

The collision was reported at 6:17 p.m. at Rose and Josephine streets. The man, a Berkeley resident whose name was not immediately available, was walking south across Rose Street when he was hit by a driver going east on Rose, Berkeley Police Officer Byron White said.

The man was taken to Highland Hospital but succumbed to his injuries there.

The driver, a 79-year-old Berkeley woman, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The fatal collision is the fourth on Berkeley city streets in 2024, police said.

