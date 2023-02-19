North Bay RV park closure would displace longtime residents

SAN RAFAEL -- The owner and management company of RV Park of San Rafael recently notified dozens of tenants they're closing the park.

This comes after the owner lost a legal battle to raise rents.

The park is located next to Highway 101 on Francisco Boulevard West in central San Rafael.

There are about 45 units in the park and KPIX has learned that approximately 40 residents have received a notice to leave by Oct. 31.

"My place is tiny but comfortable. I love my neighbors, I have a good relationship with all the neighbors," said Alex Vernimmen who has lived in the park for 18 years. His mother moved in with him about a year and a half ago.

He is one of many who received the notice to vacate.

"I've been living here for 18 years. They want to kick you out -- where are you going to go? Where? On the street? I don't have the means for first and last (month rent deposit.) This is home and they're trying to kick us out without a valid reason," Vernimmen said.

About 90 people live in the park. Many are low-income families that work in the service industry in Marin County. Vernimmen lives on a fixed income from his Supplemental Security Income.

"My income is $1,300. Rent and utilities are about $750. So I live with a very tight margin," Vernimmen said.

He and other neighbors say the problem started in 2021 after the park owner hired a management company called Harmony Communities.

Like most residents here, Vernimmen owns the RV he lives in but he rents the land it rests on for about $575 a month. He said the management company increased the rent by $100. The city of San Rafael stepped in saying that increase was too high and violated the city's rent-control ordinance. The city successfully sued and blocked the increase. Now Harmony Communities said will be closing the park.

"It has been hell," Vernimmen said.

Harmony refused to use the word eviction. They call it a park closure.

"I've lived here for 20 years so I don't know where I'll go," said park resident Beverly Mason.

"I plan to stay here. My mom said the same thing: 'I'm not leaving here -- not on my dead body' she said. She's 96 years old. I plan to stay here and fight all the way to court," Vernimmen said.

A spokesperson for Harmony Communities released this statement:

"The city wants a private property owner to singlehandedly subsidize affordable housing in San Rafael but the park has no cash and is losing money every month. Since the city has refused to honor its own ordinance, the only choice is to shut down the park. We anticipate all residents moving out by October and look forward to redeveloping the property towards a higher and better use."