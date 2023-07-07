North Bay pig farmer hopes state humane requirements boost business

SEBASTOPOL -- Sarah Silva raises about 60 hogs a year on her farm in Sebastopol. It's a relatively small operation, but the way the animals live could soon become the industry standard.

Unlike the hogs on most big farms, Sarah's pigs have free range to move in and out of their pens and graze in a nearby pasture.

"You can see they have little doors everywhere, and when they get bigger we have doors they can go out of in the back there too," said Silva, owner of Green Star Farm.

This is how Sarah believes all hogs should be raised. That's why she is a supporter of Prop 12, the law passed in California that bans the sale of pork in the state that comes from farms that confine pregnant pigs in what are called gestation crates, cages so small the pigs can't even turn around.

"The way I look at this is it's a step forcing the industrial agriculture community to move in a direction that provides more welfare to their animals," said Silva.

But many of those industrial farms don't see it that way. They argue the law will impact farms even outside of California by forcing them to either conform to the law or not sell to the state. Both options, they say, will impact their profit and prices.

The issue is so heated it made it all the way to the Supreme Court.

The court ultimately sided with California, but now close to a dozen states including Iowa, one of the biggest pork producers in the nation, are asking congress to step in.

The National Pork Producers Council has been one of the biggest critics of Prop 12 along the way. They argue the law is unconstitutional and will disrupt the supply chain and threaten the livelihoods of pig farmers.

When asked for comment on the issue they sent this statement saying, "Understanding compliance with California Proposition 12 is a key priority for NPPC. We are working on behalf of America's 66,000 pork producers to provide that clarity to ensure a smooth transition for their farms and for consumers in those states who want to continue buying pork at grocery stores and restaurants."

Sarah says she knew this law would cause a stir in the industry but she's surprised at just how far it's gone.

"So okay, maybe you're going to lose money but, you know, if you get ahead of the game, maybe not. Maybe you're going to be the one selling all to California," said Silva.

Sarah says her farm is one of those hoping to get ahead of the game. She's always been in compliance with Prop 12, and hopes the controversy created by this law will make consumers think twice about where they get their pork.

"The demand for humanely raised pork is going to go up, so we can fill that gap because we're right here. We're already doing it," said Silva.

Sarah says she and many other farmers in the area are ready for the increase. They're just waiting for Prop 12 to finally go into effect.