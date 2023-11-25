North Bay food bank provides assistance to the sight-impaired

SANTA ROSA -- Cindy Zook is sight-impaired and unable to shop for groceries on her own.

The Santa Rosa native visits the Earle Baum Center of the Blind, a non-profit that helps people suffering from sight loss. The center offers classes and other services and now the visually-impaired can also take home basic groceries.

The Redwood Empire Food Bank is bringing groceries to them because of the immense challenges they face when commuting to any destination.

"I don't even usually know what fruit or vegetables are in season. This helps me get those things," Zook said.

A simple initiative is helping in a big way in Santa Rosa.

"It's more convenient than going to the store because you know you always feel a little rushed at the store and you never know who you're going to get to help you," said Santa Rosa resident Nancy Turner.

Volunteers from Redwood Empire Food Bank like Donna Derosa are making this happen.

"It feels to me like I'm still doing something that matters," Derosa said.

The food bank is offering this service for the first time as food costs have spiked over the past few years.

"All of a sudden people who didn't seem to be needing help need help and so it's kind of fun to be able to get smiles on people's faces," Derosa said.

David Goodman is CEO of the Redwood Empire Food Bank.

"The people who have (guide) dogs on disability and are really having a tough time making ends meet ... that just kicked off the inspiration for a food program to help people with disabilities," Goodman said.

For Cindy Zook, a bag full of food is one less thing to worry about while tackling a day full of challenges.

"They're very conscious of our lack of sight and what they do for us to get through the food line and get the things that we want is very, very much appreciated," Zook said.

It's people literally and figuratively leaning on each other.