North Bay firefighters get hands-on training at controlled burn

SAN RAFAEL- Fire crews in the North Bay are getting ready for hot weather with specialized training, as experts say the region could be in for an explosive season after all the heavy rain this past winter.

Firefighter Todd Overshiner was among the personnel attending the first day of seasonal firefighter fuel reduction training and controlled burns in San Rafael. He spoke with KPIX to highlight the importance of building confidence and preparedness among firefighters.

"It's super important to build their confidence in preparation for when you have to respond to a fire. They're able to see and extinguish fire correctly," said Overshiner.

Overshiner joins a group of 120 personnel gathered in a field in San Rafael for the training and controlled burns. This comprehensive program serves as a crucial opportunity to enhance their skills and mitigate the risks posed by wildfires.

"We're focusing our training today on removal attack; they're getting hands-on firefighter training," explained Overshiner.

The training sessions and controlled burns are scheduled to take place in Marinwood over the course of Thursday and Friday. The designated site, situated north of Saint Vincent's School and east of Highway 101, will be the backdrop for these essential exercises.

Overshiner stresses the significance of this training program in preparing for an anticipated challenging fire season. Late rains have contributed to a significant buildup of fuel, setting the stage for fires that may burn with higher intensity, increased speed, and greater movement.

"This year, with the late rains, we've gotten a significant amount of fuel that's built up, so we're going to see fires burn in higher, hotter intensity and increased speed and movement," he warned.

While firefighters diligently prepare for the battles ahead, Overshiner also urges residents to take proactive measures to safeguard their homes and communities.

"If you haven't already started to do your defensible space around your home to 100 feet...cut that grass down completely, limb up your dead tree, up to ten feet, cut the dead trees around your chimney, continue to improve on that as the grass continues to grow and grow throughout the season."

