San Jose honors native son Norman Mineta with procession, City Hall tribute

SAN JOSE -- Tributes poured in Wednesday for the late San Jose mayor, U.S. congressman and Cabinet secretary Norman Y. Mineta.

His family brought his remains back to San Jose for a final time to rest in honor at San Jose City Hall. Mineta passed away at his Maryland home on May 3 at the age of 90 following a heart ailment.

After touching down Wednesday at the airport that bears his name, Mineta's remains traveled via motorcade to San Jose's Japantown. There was a brief stop of remembrance at the Mineta family home, where a local Methodist choir sang, "Go Now in Peace".

The procession also made a stop at the railroad tracks at Fifth and Empire Streets. It was there a young Mineta was photographed in his Cub Scouts uniform waiting to board a train with his family to travel to a Japanese internment camp in Wyoming.

On Wednesday, a group of Cub Scouts stood there at attention to honor his memory.

The motorcade ended at City Hall where Mineta will rest in honor under the rotunda. He is the only person to receive that honor from the city.

Mineta and his family were among 120,000 Japanese Americans who were forced into internment camps during World War II.

While at the internment camp, Mineta was able to continue his scouting activities and met a fellow scout from outside the camp who became a lifelong friend. The two kept in touch over decades and met once again in Washington, 35 years after they first met. That friend became U.S Senator from Wyoming, Alan Simpson.

The relationship between Mineta and Simpson was chronicled in a CBS This Morning report by Lee Cowan:

Following the war, Mineta returned to San Jose, graduated UC Berkeley and served in the Army as an intelligence officer.

In 1971, he was elected mayor of San Jose, the first Asian American to lead a major U.S. city after serving four years on the City Council.

Three years later, he was elected to the first of 10 terms in Congress. His accomplishments included chairing the House Transportation Committee and championing legislation offering a formal apology and compensation to Japanese Americans who were in internment camps.

Mineta also served as Secretary of Commerce during the closing days of President Bill Clinton's administration. After George W. Bush won the 2000 presidential election, Mineta became the lone Democrat on the Republican's cabinet, serving as Secretary of Transportation.

In 2001, San Jose International Airport was renamed after Mineta.

During his tenure as Transportation Secretary, Mineta led the department in its response to the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, issuing an unprecedented order to ground all flights in U.S. airspace. In the months after, Mineta helped lead the creation of the Transportation Security Administration.