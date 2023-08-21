Bay Area air quality advisory extended into Tuesday due to wildfires across state

SAN FRANCISCO – Wildfires burning in Northern California and the Plant Fire in Southern California will continue to bring hazy skies to the Bay Area, affecting air quality for at least another day, air district officials said Monday morning.

An air advisory for wildfire smoke was extended through Tuesday for the region by the the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

"Smoky, hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke is possible," district officials said in a news release."

Air quality is expected to reach moderate levels on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's air quality index, but pollutant levels aren't expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard.

Air quality levels can be checked at https://fire.airnow.gov/ .

When the smell of smoke is present, Bay Area residents should avoid exposure and stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow.

It is also recommended that those impacted by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.