No jackpot winner in latest Mega Millions drawing; ticket matching 5 numbers sold in SoCal

Mega Millions jackpot surpasses $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot surpasses $1 billion 01:47

LOS ANGELES -- While there was no winner in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing for the $1.1 billion jackpot, a ticket matching five of six numbers was sold in Los Angeles County.

The California Lottery Press Twitter account posted the information Tuesday night after the numbers were announced. The player bought that ticket -- worth just under $4 million -- at Park's Liquor on 7th Avenue in Hacienda Heights.

Just one #CALottery ticket matched 5 correct numbers tonight, and it's now worth nearly $4 million! Someone bought that ticket at Park's Liquor on 7th Avenue in Hacienda Heights in #LosAngeles County. Results are all official and posted here: https://t.co/yuSAq3cPm1 https://t.co/FLdGRL6j5b — CA Lottery Press (@calotterypress) January 11, 2023

The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing — with an estimated jackpot of $1.1 billion — were announced at 8 p.m. The winning numbers are: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and a Mega Ball 9.

This marks the fifth largest lottery jackpot ever, and the third largest in Mega Millions history. There have been 24 drawings since the Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Oct. 14.

A single jackpot winner for Tuesday's drawing would have the choice of getting a lump-sum cash payout of an estimated $576.8 million before taxes. Or, they could take the annuity option, which would consist of 29 annual payments. Each payment would average about $36.6 million, according to the lottery resource website USA Mega.

After federal taxes, and before state taxes, the lump-sum payment would come out to about $363.4 million, per USA Mega.

If there are multiple winners Tuesday, they would split the jackpot evenly.

A lottery ticket vending machine displays the current value of Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing on Jan. 9, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. Getty Images

In November, a single winning Powerball ticket sold in the Los Angeles metro area won a $2.04 billion jackpot, the largest in lottery history. That winner has not yet been identified.

A single South Carolina ticket claimed the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever at $1.537 billion in October 2018. And in July, a ticket sold in Illinois won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the second largest Mega Millions jackpot ever.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.