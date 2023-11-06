No injuries after JetBlue aircraft collides with moving vehicle on SFO tarmac

SFO -- Officials at San Francisco International Airport confirmed on Monday that a JetBlue flight was delayed after the aircraft collided with a moving vehicle on the tarmac, but there were no injuries reported.

The SFO duty manager told KPIX the accident happened Monday afternoon just after 4 p.m., saying that the JetBlue aircraft taxied back to the gate and the passengers were unloaded.

A traveler posted video on social media purporting to be the aftermath of the incident.

"Not everyday your plane is delayed to Dubai because the JetBlue across the tarmac gets hit by a service truck," the post from X user Keith Koo (@techmaven_keith) read.

Not everyday your plane✈️ is delayed to Dubai 🇦🇪 because the Jet Blue ✈️ across the tarmac gets hit by a service truck truck 🛻 🤯.



I’m glad that the Jet Blue plane had only just left the terminal. #flying #sfo #svin pic.twitter.com/6h5lb2DF4u — Keith Koo - 柯凱澤 (@techmaven_keith) November 7, 2023

The duty manager said there was no word on what kind of damage was sustained by the jet. SFO said all the JetBlue passengers on the plane have gotten their luggage and were being rebooked on other flights.