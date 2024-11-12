No danger found after unconfirmed threats against two Palo Alto schools

Palo Alto police said no danger was found after officers were called to two high schools Tuesday morning to investigate unconfirmed reports of threats against the school campuses, according to authorities.

Officers were on scene at Gunn High School in the 700 block of Arastradero Road and Palo Alto High School at 50 Churchhill Avenue as of 11:40 a.m.

All students and staff sheltered in place and were safe at the time of the police department's alert.

A short time later, police posted an update saying no threats were found during the searches of the two schools. Police and school officials lifted the shelter-in-place and students will be dismissed as usual this afternoon.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff also reported a similar threat at Cupertino High School around the same time. Authorities confirmed that no credible threat was found at that school.