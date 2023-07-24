No arrests or citations following 2 Oakland sideshows near RingCentral Coliseum

OAKLAND – No one was arrested or cited early Sunday morning in Oakland for watching or participating in two sideshows near the RingCentral Coliseum, police said Monday.

One occurred at about 4 a.m. on the south side of the stadium at Edes Avenue and Hegenberger Road.

Sideshow at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland early July 23, 2023. CBS SF

About 50 vehicles were involved and the sideshow delayed an Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District bus at the intersection, according to police. Officers dispersed the crowd, and no one suffered injuries, police said.

About a half hour earlier, a sideshow was occurring on the north side of the stadium at 66th Avenue and Coliseum Way. Police said the California Highway Patrol called them about the event involving about 100 vehicles.

According to police, spectators were throwing fireworks at law enforcement. Officers were able to disperse the crowd, police said.

City officials decided last month to penalize anyone who participates in a sideshow such as promoting, organizing, supporting or attending one.

Alameda County supervisors earlier in July passed a similar ordinance that takes affect Aug. 9.