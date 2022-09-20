Niners sign LB Dre Greenlaw to 2-year contract extension

SAN FRANCISCO -- Veteran Dre Greenlaw, a key member of the 49ers gifted linebacker corp, has agreed to a 2-year contract extension through the 2024 season.

The deal is reportedly worth close to 19 million with $10 million guaranteed.

Greenlaw was originally selected by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and over the past four seasons has appeared in 33 games.

Over that span, he has registered 196 tackles, four passes defensed, 2.0 sacks and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

In Sunday's 27-7 win over Seattle, he had a team-high 8 tackles including one for a loss. But the veteran will forever be remembered by 49ers fans for a goal-line tackle against Seattle, clinching the 2019 NFC West title in a 26-21 win.

He has started six postseason contests and added 18 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Greenlaw was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team and awarded the Thomas Herrion Memorial Award in 2019, which is given annually to the rookie or first-year player who has taken advantage of every opportunity, turned it into a positive situation and made their dream turn into a reality.

In 2021, Greenlaw appeared in three games and registered 21 tackles and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown. He also started all three postseason games where he registered 14 tackles and one fumble recovery.

Greenlaw, 25, attended the University of Arkansas where he appeared in 42 games with 39 starts in his four-year career (2015-18) with the Razorbacks, recording 299 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.