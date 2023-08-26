Niners lose final preseason game, but fans optimistic about season

Despite Lance trade, Niners fans thrilled to start season with Purdy at QB

Despite Lance trade, Niners fans thrilled to start season with Purdy at QB

Despite Lance trade, Niners fans thrilled to start season with Purdy at QB

SANTA CLARA — The final preseason game against the LA Chargers at Levi's Stadium did not go the way of Niner's fans. Still, that didn't dampen their outlook for the season ahead.

The enthusiasm was palpable before the Niners scored their first touchdown.

KPIX spotted popular fixtures in the crowd, including Stacy Samuels, known to many Bay Area sports fans as 'Banjo Man.' He was wearing his signature rainbow propeller hat and playing his instrument, as he's done for the last 40 years.

Fans also couldn't miss '49er Mark,' wearing his championship ring hat.

"The hat makes me stand out and I'm glad," said Mark Castanon. "Obviously, all our starters are really great. And I'm confident Bosa will be here, and the team is just really solid, and I think that Shanahan finally has the players that will execute the way he wants."

One player making headlines is Trey Lance, who made a splashy entrance. The quarterback has been traded to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2024 fourth-round pick.

"We traded so much to get him, it's kind of like a fool's gold, we got bummed out," said fan Jacques Bitton. "But you know what with Brock Purdy I think they're back up, just like Montana was 6th round, Notre Dame, and he came out of nowhere."

Ultimately, the Chargers won 23 to 12.

"Honestly, I know it's preseason. What we really need to look forward to is the regular season, there's a lot of guys doing their thing out here that are hoping, trying to make the team, but when week one happens is when we're going to see the magic," said 49ers fan Tom Mendoza of San Jose.

Final score aside, superfans have a few predictions of their own this season.

"We're going to the Super Bowl, the Eagles will not stop us, I guarantee it," said 49ers fan Frankie Quadrato of Clayton.

Meanwhile, Castanon is looking for a new hat.

"That was the last one in San Diego," he said pointing to the championship trophies on his hat. "We are looking for number six; we should have already had it twice now."