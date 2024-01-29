Niners fans carrying excitement over NFC Championship win into the week

San Francisco 49ers fans remain excited after a thrilling win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, but they're also focused on what is to come in Las Vegas.

Less than 24 hours after watching his beloved 49ers take home the NFC Championship, Jesse Mendez was back at Levi's Stadium to buy the game's commemorative merch to add to his collection.

"As soon as work is over, I don't wear anything but 49ers," said Mendez. "So, in jerseys I probably got about 60 jerseys and 20 to 30 sweatshirts, sweats, everything."

Mendez is a super Niners super fan. He is a member of the 408 Faithful fan club and even has a brick with his name on it inside the stadium.

"I wish they'd start it up again because I want to get one for the kids now. We didn't know what we were doing when we did it, and now we see it and we're like, 'Awe, we should have got one for the whole family.' Now, they're like why didn't you put my name on there," recalled Mendez.

Mendez has been to countless Niners games at the stadium but said Sunday may have been the best game he has ever seen there.

"At one point, I stopped screaming and just kind of took it all in," Mendez said. "It was unreal how loud and just, the stadium was rocking. It was crazy."

Now, he can't wait to see how the Faithful turn out in Vegas. He is still trying to figure out if he'll be able to get a ticket to the game but said no matter what a huge contingency of the 408 Faithful will be there.

"We're talking all the canopies. You know the DJs and everything will be out there, and it's going to be a party just like everything else, just like any other game," said Mendez.

No matter where he ends up watching the game, he said one thing is for sure.

"If they don't change what they're doing for that first half I'm going to be a gray-haired old man that can barely walk because it's killing me. It's going to be rough, but it's going to be fun, you know. It's what this football is all about," said Mendez.